Love Island star Laura Anderson confirms split from boyfriend

The reality star has asked fans to "please be respectful"

Laura Anderson has confirmed that she’s split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier.

The Love Island star recently sparked concern when she told fans that she’d returned to her native Scotland, after she previously moved to London to be closer to Tom.

Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Story, Laura wrote: “Thank you for all the DMs asking about Tom and I since I’ve moved up North.”

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out between us. In respect of Tom’s privacy I won’t be discussing this further. All my love to him and you all for your continued support.”

Laura added: “Please be respectful.”

The 31-year-old went public with Tom back in May, and the couple regularly shared loved-up snaps on social media.

The news comes after Laura hit back at claims she looks “unrecognisable” earlier this week, after she received nasty comments about her appearance.

Laura rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

