The singer has ended her relationship with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce after 7 years of marriage

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, have two children together. Their five-year-old daughter River Rose, and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.

According to TMZ, the singer filed for divorce in LA last week.

The American Idol winner is reportedly worth $45million and has apparently asked that their prenup be “enforced”.

She is also reportedly asking for joint custody of their two children. The couple began dating in 2011 and got married in 2013.

Brandon also has two other children; 13-year-old son Seth and 17-year-old daughter Savannah with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Kelly had just recently admitted that she wanted another child, but said on her talk show that her husband had said “no, we have four”.

It comes just weeks after the singer put her Californian home up for sale, for just under $10 million.

Kelly previously spoke about how she remained independent during her marriage to Brandon.

“Brandon is not my other half. He’s a whole and I’m a whole.

“I’ve never believed in someone taking care of me, and that’s probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability,” she said back in 2015.

In 2013, Brandon was forced to deny reports that he had been cheating on his wife, who was pregnant at the time.

It comes weeks after Kelly shared a photo of Brandon with their daughter River on Instagram.