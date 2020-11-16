Demi Lovato pokes fun at her engagement to ex Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has poked fun at her engagement to her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.
The singer called off their engagement in September, just two months after Max proposed to her on the beach.
Demi hosted E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, and opened up about the split in her opening monologue as she debuted a new blonde hairstyle.
“This year has been the longest three years of my life,” she joked.
“Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing,” Demi explained.
“I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.
“I also didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”
At the time of the split, insiders claimed the songstress broke up with Max because she “doesn’t trust” him.
The actor claimed he found out about their break up “through the tabloids”, and that he felt “used”.
The former couple met in March, and following a whirlwind romance, Max proposed just four months later.