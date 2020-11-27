Amelia Hamlin fuels romance rumours by sharing sweet snap with Scott Disick

They first sparked romance rumours last month

Amelia Hamlin has fuelled rumours she’s dating Scott Disick, by sharing a sweet snap of them together.

As she celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, the 19-year-old model posted a photo of her, Scott and another friend on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post: “Thankful 4 These PPL.”

Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, first sparked romance rumours last month, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

The rumoured couple were later papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu.

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The news comes just two months after Scott officially split from Sofia Richie, after three years of dating.

In recent weeks, fans have also called for Scott to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

However in recent years, Scott and Kourtney have grown closer – and fans are now eager for them to give their romance another chance.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.