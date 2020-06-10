Iggy Azalea reveals she has secretly become a mother

Iggy Azalea has surprised fans, by revealing she welcomed a baby boy in secret.

The 30-year-old rapper announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

“I have a son,” she wrote in a message on her Instagram Story.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The singer added that she wants to “keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”

“I love him beyond words,” she added.

Although the star gave no more details, she is currently dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

Last month, DJ Akademiks congratulated Iggy and her man on the birth of their son, sparking speculation she had welcomed her first child.

“Congrats to Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti on the birth [of] their son this weekend,” he wrote on May 1st.

Three months after Iggy and Playboi confirmed their romance, the pair moved in together.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” Playboi previously admitted. “I support everything she does.”

The couple then sparked engagement rumours last summer, when Iggy was spotted flashing a giant rock on her wedding finger.

But the couple were rumoured to have split in December 2019, when Iggy wrote she was “single” on her Instagram Story.