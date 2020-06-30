Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young are ending their marriage after 24 years

Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young are ending their marriage after 24...

Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young has filed for divorce, after 24 years of marriage.

Nicole filed the paperwork yesterday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple married on May 25th, 1996 after just four months of dating.

According to TMZ, the couple do not have a prenup agreement.

Music mogul Dre was ranked the second wealthiest hip-hop artist in Forbes magazine’s 2019 listing, with an estimated net value of $950 million.

Nicole, who works as a lawyer, is said to be seeking spousal support.

When the couple met, Nicole was still married to her ex-husband and NBA star Sedale Threatt.

Dr. Dre and Nicole share two adult children, Truice and Truly.

