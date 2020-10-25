Irish singer Caroline Corr announces split from husband Frank Woods after 18 years

Caroline Corr has announced her split from husband Frank Woods after 18 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in Spain in 2002, and share three children together – Jake (17), Georgina (16), and Rihann (13).

The singer, who is a member of the hit Irish band The Corrs, shared the news in a Instagram back in July, posting the book ‘Conscious Uncoupling, 5 Steps To Living Happily Ever After’ by Katherine Woodward Thomas – but the news has just come to light today.

Caroline wrote at the time: “This book has been around a long time and I’m certainly not the first or will be the last to mention it but I only started to really understand and like the term conscious uncoupling when going through my own separation some months ago after many many years of marriage.”

“Consciously endeavouring to maintain a good, loving and respectful relationship with my ex has been enormously beneficial to us both and especially to our children.

“I am also so aware and understand that this may not always be possible for many couples due to pain, fear, anger disputes and loneliness.

“These transitions are never easy for anyone and we cope and do our best at the time. I would recommend this inspirational and supportive book to anyone going through the difficult transition of separation or divorce. ❤️”.

Last year, Caroline’s sister and The Corrs bandmate Sharon split from her husband Gavin Bonnar after 18 years of marriage.

Speaking to Maura Derrane and Daithí Ó Sé on The Today Show back in May, the singer admitted she doesn’t know where to start when it comes to dating.

“I haven’t been on the market for 23 years, I don’t even know where to begin,” she confessed.