Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson SPLIT after two years together

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split, after two years together.

The top model and the Pretty Little Liars star had even sparked marriage rumours last summer, but have now gone their separate ways after the relationship “ran its course”.

Cara, 27, and Ashley, 30, apparently had lots of “ups and downs” but now it’s over for good.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now, their relationship ran its course,” an insider told People magazine.

In recent months Cara has been spending more time with her close pals Margaret Qualley and fellow model Kaia Gerber.

The news comes just weeks after Cara revealed she and Ashley had fostered two puppies together during the coronavirus lockdown in LA.

The couple had been largely private about their relationship up until a few months ago, when they began sharing social media posts together.

On Episode 3 of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with the one and only James Kavanagh.

Social media star and TV presenter James talks about staying positive during the COVID-19 crisis, being in lockdown with his boyfriend William and his new fashion line.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.