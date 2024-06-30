Paul Mescal spotted on ‘date’ with popular American singer

Paul Mescal has been spotted on a “date” with popular American singer.

On Sunday, the Gladiator actor was spotted out for lunch in London’s BRAT restaurant.

The Normal People star was previously engaged to singer Phoebe Bridgers whom he split from in 2021.

Following his split from Phoebe, the Maynooth native told Vanity Fair in January last year: “I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do.”

He continued: “When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s going on.’”

“But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve.”

However, on Sunday the actor appeared to go public with his possible new romance as he appeared to be a date with singer Gracie Abrams were shared by

In pictures published by TMZ, the pair appeared to be in intense conversation.

At one point during the meal the actor reached over to touch her face.

Paul Mescal spotted out to lunch with Gracie Abrams sometime last week… pic.twitter.com/NZQPqxtQUn — Paul Mescal Daisy Edgar Jones Updates (@DaisyAndPaul) June 30, 2024

Grace, who is the daughter of famous director JJ Abrams has recently been in the news for the release of her second album, The Secret of Us, which has a song on it that features Taylor Swift.

Speaking about her time working with the Cruel Summer singer, Grace gushed: “Being in Taylor’s orbit for the summer completely altered every single thing for me,” she said.

“It informed so much about how I went about writing this next album. She makes everyone feel seen and heard, and she also at different points in the shows makes it feel like an intimate venue despite the fact that there are 80,000 or 100,000 people sharing the space. That’s what I want so badly, because the joy is infectious.”