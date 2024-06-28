Nicola Coughlan releases iconic pop song to raise funds for charity

Nicola Coughlan has just released her first song to raise funds for two important charities.

During the Bridgerton press tour, the Irish actress joked that her dream job is to release “pop songs exclusively for gay men”.

Nicola confessed: “You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs, just exclusively for gay men? That’s my dream job.”

She explained: “They don’t even really sing. They just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar and more shoes.”

Her co-star Luke Newton agreed, saying, “I think I id probably be singing because I love to sing, maybe you can..”

Nicola responded, “We could do it; we could release an album!”

Nicola has now decided to make her dream a reality, announcing her first single on Instagram.

In a post, she revealed the title of the song, “SHOES…MORE SHOES.”

She wrote in the caption, “Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists, I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to @ellismiah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla.”

She continued, “Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration; I live for you.”

“Most importantly, this song (now streaming everywhere you listen to music) is raising funds for two incredible charities @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject.”