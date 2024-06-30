The Top Places To Check Out For Profhilo

Profhilo has become a hugely popular skin treatment over the past few years.

This non-surgical, skin-boosting injectable treatment stimulates collagen and elastin, attracting water in the deeper layers of the skin.

Ultra-pure hyaluronic acid is precisely injected into the area being treated, stimulating the skin cell receptors to counteract skin laxity and improve and restore firmness of the skin.

One of the highest concentrations of hyaluronic acid on the market, Profhilo not only boosts and hydrates the skin, but also remodels ageing and sagging tissue.

The most common areas of treatment include the face and neck and can also be used for the décolletage, hands, arms, knees and abdomen area where it would effectively treat skin laxity.

The treatment is suitable for men and women as well as offering skin benefits for patients of all ages.

With many clinics now offering Profhilo, it can be hard to know which is the best option – so we’ve compiled a list of the top places to book in for your Profhilo treatment.

Check them out:

Kerry Hanaphy

A trailblazer in the aesthetic industry, Kerry Hanaphy was one of the first to introduce Profhilo to Ireland in 2016, and is a true master of the technique across her three Dublin clinics: South William St, Swords, and Citywest.

As an official Profhilo educator, she has trained practitioners nationwide, cementing her expertise and influence in the field.

Well known as “The Lip Queen” of Ireland, Kerry Hanaphy has built an unrivalled reputation as Ireland’s finest aesthetic nurse.

With decades of experience, Kerry and her team have long been at the forefront of pioneering facial treatments, consistently delivering exceptional results while introducing innovative and effective solutions.

Celebrated for their customisable approach, the medically led Kerry Hanaphy Clinic are the go-to for well-known faces and celebrities across the Emerald Isle and afar.

With three locations across Dublin, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic are the preferred choice for those seeking the pinnacle of skincare and anti-ageing treatments, offering their dedicated client base only the best in a vast array of treatments to suit all skin types, tones and desires.

Working with each client individually, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic believes each face tells its own unique story.

Each therapist works with their patients to identify the most suitable treatments and tailor a bespoke management plan to suit their desired results, and budgets. Be it young or mature – skin is the foundation of the Kerry Hanaphy clinic.

La Lueur

Nestled in the heart of Ballybrack village in south Dublin, La Lueur stands as a beacon of

elegance.

Co-owned by Selena Gannon and Cora Murphy, this unique establishment offers

a comprehensive suite of grooming and aesthetic services designed to enhance natural

beauty.

Cora Murphy Clinical Director and registered nurse has over 18 years’ industry experience.

Her knowledge in plastics and cosmetic surgery led to her passion for aesthetic medicine.

Under her professional guidance, La Lueur offers cutting-edge treatments such as; injectable bio stimulators like Profhilo, regenerative medicine, dermal fillers and medical skincare.

She cultivates treatment plans for her clients that promise long lasting natural results.

“Enhancing your natural beauty with subtle, thoughtful treatments, aim to reflect the best

version of you, not a different one."

Whether you’re looking for a transformative hair experience or innovative medical aesthetic

treatment, La Lueur promises a journey to beauty and confidence.

Nexus Aesthetics Clinic

Nexus Aesthetics Clinic, located in Milltown, County Galway, is led by Dr. Max Javaherian (MB, BAO, BCh, MSc), an experienced professional in the aesthetics field with training from renowned academies such as SkinViva in Manchester and ATAI in Swords, Dublin.

Alongside Nurse Eleanor, who is a Registered nurse with training from Cosmed in Dublin, they offer a spectrum of medical-based aesthetic treatments offering evidence based treatments that focus on natural results.

These include Anti-Wrinkle Injections, Profhilo, Laser Hair Removal, IPL, Dermal Fillers, Chemical Peels, Microneedling and Vampire Facial (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy.

They have a personalised approach that promotes confidence and beauty and have a 5.0 star rating on Google reviews.

They are currently offering 2 sessions of profhilo for €540 or 1 session for €280 for Goss.ie readers for treatments booked in July and August 2024.

You can book online, or call 09329022 or 0830720930.

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics is a multi-award winning clinic with a team of professionals, based in the heart of Temple Bar.

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics Clinic is known for its wide range of advanced skin treatments designed to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin, helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. One of their most popular lunchtime treatments is Profhilo, which is renowned for its ability to deeply hydrate and plump the skin.

In addition to the facial benefits of Profhilo, the clinic now offers Profhilo Body, a superior skin booster specifically targeting areas such as the tummy, backs of the arms, and around the knees. This treatment aims to tighten and rejuvenate these often problematic areas.

Beyond Profhilo, Lisa Thompson Aesthetics provides an extensive array of advanced skin treatments, including sought-after skin boosters and polynucleotides. These treatments are designed to restore the skin’s vibrancy and health, ensuring it remains as strong and healthy as possible.

The team at LT Aesthetics are passionate about firstly achieving the best possible natural results in anti-aging for both the face and body.

They’re body treatments offer non surgical body contouring and skin tightening in a range of different areas.

The most sought after treatments are Anti Ageing & skin restoration treatments treating loose, lax and textured skin along with body restoration treatments tackling loose skin, stretch marks and crepey areas. They use state of the art technology and advanced skills to achieve natural and beautiful results.

Their skilled team ensures that each treatment is tailored to meet your specific needs, helping you to achieve the healthiest and most vibrant skin possible.

You can book an appointment online here or call 089 605 5023.

Galway Skin Clinic

Galway Skin Clinic, led by Dr. Brian Higgins, is a premier medical skin and aesthetic clinic dedicated to enhancing skin health and beauty.

Specialising in the medical treatment of acne and rosacea, the clinic combines expert care with cutting-edge treatments to provide exceptional results.

Dr. Higgins and his team are committed to delivering excellent aesthetic services that emphasise a natural, rejuvenated appearance.

Among the wide array of treatments offered are Profhilo, anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, laser treatments, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, microneedling, and chemical peels.

Each treatment is tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient, ensuring a personalised and effective approach to skin care.

At Galway Skin Clinic, patients can expect a professional and welcoming environment where their skin concerns are addressed with the highest standards of medical expertise and aesthetic artistry.

You can book in online or call 085-8664280.

Doctor Lisa Clinic

Introducing the Doctor Lisa Clinic, a doctor led aesthetic clinic in Ballina, Co. Mayo, renowned for its excellence in advanced anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments.

The Doctor Lisa Clinic offers the latest treatments, including Profhilo, which is a revolutionary hyaluronic acid moisturising treatment.

Profhilo not only boosts and hydrates the skin, but also transforms ageing and sagging tissue.

The Doctor Lisa Clinic has a dedicated team of doctors and nurses that are committed to delivering the highest standard of care, achieving beautiful results while focusing on skin health and enhancing their clients natural beauty.

Doctor Lisa tells us how Profhilo and Microneedling combined can brighten, tighten and rejuvenate your skin.

They also offer an at-home Microneedling kit, personally designed by Doctor Lisa, which is perfect to add to your skincare routine during your Profhilo treatments.

MeTime

Still not sure where to go to get the best boost for your skin? Fret not. It’s 2024 and

ultimate digital convenience has finally arrived in the world of aesthetics.

MeTime is a new app designed to make it easy for everyone, everywhere, to find the right treatment with the right aesthetic medical professional.

MeTime gives you personalised skin and beauty suggestions in less than sixty seconds, from Profhilo to anti-wrinkle injections – they’ve got it all. Tap what piques your interest and then the app matches you with the right aesthetic provider near you.

Instead of googling or sifting through directories, with MeTime you can get free, remote assessments and advice from experts.

You can chat directly with medical professionals, get pricing and even pay for treatments. Follow-up after injectables is also a breeze—it’s like your aesthetic professional in your pocket.

The easiest way to start is to tap the video icon in the app and record yourself, describing what you want or what flaw needs a fix.

Then sit back and relax and some of the leading experts in Ireland will contact you through the app. The way it should be.

You can download the app for yourself here.

