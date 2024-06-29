Meet the bombshells heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor

Love Island has confirmed Casa Amor will return this weekend on Sunday night.

Casa Amor is considered the ultimate “relationship test” as the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads, and secure a place in the main villa.

Now, meet the bombshells set to turn heads:

Hugo Godfroy

Hugo Godfroy is a 24-year-old electrician from Southampton.

He revealed: “I’ll be an honest Islander and I’m never afraid to be myself. I always take people’s opinions on board but I’m not a yes man – I’m going in there to find love and prepared to step on toes to do so.”

“I’ll get on with everyone, I’m very generous but I am definitely in there to find the one.”

He continued, revealing who he has his eyes on: “I like Uma, I think she carries herself well and seems very respectful. The same with Jess as my type is brunette.”

Jake Spivey

Jake Spivey, a 25-year-old electrical from Essex, confessed he is “very, very confident.”

“I’m quite a social butterfly, I mingle with everyone and throw myself in at the deep end. I’m not going to be holding back or be afraid to go in there and go for what I want.”

“I’m going to be quite keen, going for it. I’m quite loud and the one that likes to talk… I do like to have a chat. I’m going to be flirty, that’s the game plan for me,” he continued

He admitted he has his eye on Matilda: “She’s my frontrunner. She’s my type to a tee. She said she likes muscles, tan, teeth… I thought, cool, she seems like a good ball of fun. I’m going to go for her. Grace is attractive as well.”

Moziah Pinder

Moziah Pinder, 29, lives in Brighton and works as a personal trainer.

He confessed: “When I see someone I want, I am going to go after them. I am not into love triangles. If your girl is my type, that is who I am going to pursue.”

“I am an observant person and here to find a genuine connection with somebody – I will be my best self in Casa Amor. ”

“Grace is my type, the way she carries herself is very attractive to me. Uma is stunning and I think we would get on really well. Also, Mimii is a great girl,” sharing who he’s going to graft.

Blade Siddiqi

Blade Siddiqi is a butler in the Buff from Stevenage.

The 29-year-old admitted he is “looking to come and shake things up.”

He has his eyes on three girls, saying: “The three that have really caught my eye are Uma, Grace and Matilda. They each have their own qualities.

“Matilda she seems really fun, kind, bubbly, she’s come in with great energy, a great figure, great pair of eyes. Uma is absolutely stunning. I love her eyes. Grace is stunning; she is the spitting image of my ex-girlfriend.”

Joel Kirby

Joel Kirby, 22, is a post-grad and content creator from Devon, admitting he will definitely be “a cheeky one.”

He continued: “I’m quite impulsive. I speak before I think and clear up the mess afterwards… which is kind of funny.”

“I’m going in to try and pull someone quickly, so you’ve got to be loose and straight to the point. It’s a good time for me to go in.”

“Uma seems really sound, I feel like we’d get on. Grace, she looks like my ex-girlfriend who was also called Grace,” he added, sharing who his eye is on.

Lionel Awudu

Lionel Awudu is a financial advisor from Reading.

The 24-year-old confessed: “I’m trying to find the love of my life, who can appreciate me and I can appreciate them. There’s no better place than Love Island. I’ve tried traditional dating methods, but it hasn’t really worked out for me. In life I feel like it’s better to try something new.”

He admitted he has his eye on three girls: “Top three girls in no particular order, Mimii, Uma and Grace. Besides the fact that they’re all very beautiful, in terms of personality, Mimii is more the reserved, chilled type.”

“That matches me. And then Uma brings in that energy, she’s very bubbly. That brings out the energised side of me. Grace is kind of a mix of the two. She’s more on the reserved side. That’s why I like her, as well as Mimii. They all seem cool and really nice.”

Diamanté Laiva

Diamanté Laiva is a 21-year-old natural beauty business owner from London.

She insisted: “I’m straightforward, I plan to be very flirty, at the end of the day, it’s Love Island! I won’t really be much of a girls’ girl, otherwise I’d go make friends and I wouldn’t be on Love Island.”

Confessing who she has her eye on, she admitted: “Wil; he gives that energy like he’s got something to him. He’s not opened up yet. I feel like he’s waiting for me to arrive, he just doesn’t know it yet.”

“So he’s been reserving himself. But I do like them a bit reserved. I don’t like a man who’s too over excited and ‘talk, talk, talk’ – it gives me the ick. Joey has started to grow on me… Ciaran does take my fancy as well, we’re similar age and he is quite mature for his age and I like a man with an accent. ”

Lucy Graybill

26-year-old retail store manager from Glasgow, Lucy Graybill, said: “I am always honest and speak my mind but I’ll definitely be someone that Islanders can come to for support.”

“I’m not afraid to pull the boys. We are all there for the same reasons but I will go about it in a respectful way, staying true to myself.”

She continued: “Ciaran and Wil are both my front runners at the moment so I am looking forward to going in there, getting to know them and assess the energy.”

“Hopefully I can swoop in at the right time.”

Ellie Jackson

Ellie Jackson, 22, is a senior executive assistant from Cardiff.

“I can guarantee I will make everyone in the Villa laugh but at the same time, I do have a fiery personality. My friends would say I am a little chaotic,” she confessed.

She admitted the other islanders should know “that I have zero filter and am not afraid to call someone out if I do not agree with something. I am a little bubble of weirdness!”

Ellie continued: “I have chatted to Ciaran in the past and am looking forward to reconnecting with him in Casa Amor. Wil and Sean also seem like great guys, so I would be up for getting to know them both a little better.”

Jessica Spencer

Jessica Spencer is a fashion stylist from London.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m funny, flirty, sassy and ready to find love.”

“I don’t take myself too seriously and am good at going with the flow, but I only have a short time in Casa Amor so I am ready to find the one.”

“I have my eyes on Ayo, despite his connection with Mimii. I fancy Ayo so much. Wil also seems like a catch and someone I want to explore a connection with,” she added.

Ruby Dale

Ruby Dale is a 23-year-old social media content creator from Surry.

She confessed: “I am going to be a very dramatic Islander, a very loud Islander and a very entertaining Islander.”

“I always get what I want,” she added.

She admitted she wants to couple up with Wil, saying he “seems kind and intelligent. He seems lovely.”

Emma Milton

Emma Milton, 30, is a fashion content creator from Manchester.

She admitted: “I am ready to bring my fashion and looks into the Villa. I’m a really good communicator and always ready to give good advice to help someone.

“I’m confident, which I think is very attractive. My friends say I have an aura about me. I’m not afraid to pull boys for chats and I know what I want.”

She confessed: “I had a brief thing with Joey a few years ago. We’ve been friends for years and I would be open to reconnecting with Joey. We get on really well and we have a lot of mutual friends. I am also friends with Grace in Manchester, so it’s a little bit awkward.”

Love Island airs Sunday 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX