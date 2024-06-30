Tensions rise in Love Island villa after juicy game of Truth or Dare in Casa Amor

Tensions have risen in Love Island villa after a juicy game of Truth or Dare in Casa Amor.

Six new boys – Blade, Joel, Jake, Lionel, Moziah and Hugo – arrived at Casa Amor and excitedly waited to meet the girls.

As the girls then arrived at Casa Amor they quickly got in to a game of truth or dare with the new arrivals.

Blade is dared to kiss the three Islanders he fancies most and picked Grace, Uma and Matilda.

Hugo picked Jess as the Islander he’s most excited to meet and Lionel has to suck the finger of an Islander he fancies.

But when Blade was asked to reveal which of the boys back in the main Villa might get tempted in Casa Amor, the night took a turn.

One of the new boys revealed that Ciaran would be the one most likely to have his head turned.

Nicole appeared very unhappy with the revelation but how will this affect how she behaves in Casa Amor?