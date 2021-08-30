Real Housewives star Nene Leakes reveals husband Gregg is ‘at home dying’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has revealed her husband Gregg Leakes is dying.

The reality star shared the sad news at the club she owns in Georgia called The Linnethia Lounge, as she took the microphone to hit back at those who claimed she was rude for not wishing someone a happy birthday.

She said: “My husband is transitioning to the other side and is not able to say happy birthday to you guys.”

“Real truth is you’re rude, you don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business.”

“So, when people approach and say ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday’ — my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,” Nene explained.

“My husband is losing his life right now, my husband will not be here in the next couple of days.”

Taking to Instagram after sharing the heartbreaking news, Nene shared a photo to her feed of the word “broken” along with a prayer emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Her co-star Cynthia Bailey commented on the post: “So saddened by this news. Sending you and your family love, support and prayers. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽”

Porsha Williams added: “🙏🏾 Praying for you all during this difficult time.”

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018.

Following the initial diagnosis, he underwent surgery and went into remission for some time.

Sadly, his cancer returned in June.