5 Surprising Facts About Love Actually

Love Actually is one of our all-time favourite films to watch at Christmas.

The 2003 rom-com, which boasts a star-studded cast, examines the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love.

Here are some surprising facts you may not have known about the movie:

Did you know the footage from the airport is real, and not scripted?

Hidden cameras were set up at Heathrow Airport for a week, capturing the emotional moments passengers reunited with their loved ones after some time apart.

Writer-director Richard Curtis said that watching the arrival gate at LAX is what inspired him to write the film in the first place. How sweet!

Richard Curtis initially wanted to include 14 love stories in the film.

Two were clipped in the scripting phase, but another two were shot before being deleted from the final cut.

They included one a story of an African couple supporting each other during a famine, and another about the headmistress of the school and her terminally ill partner.

Joe Alwyn auditioned to play Sam

Joe Alwyn revealed he auditioned to play Sam in the beloved Christmas movie.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actor said: “It meant that I got time off of school to go to this audition, so I went to it. I didn’t get it in the end, obviously, but I remember meeting Hugh Grant and Richard Curtis and sitting down and reading some scenes.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster ended up landing the role.

In one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the film, Emma Thompson’s character Karen breaks down in tears as she discovers her husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, is cheating on her – after finding a necklace he bought for his mistress.

