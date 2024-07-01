Travis Kelce surprises girlfriend Taylor Swift at her final Dublin concert

Travis Kelce has surprised his girlfriend Taylor Swift at her final Dublin concert.

The singer came to Ireland for three sold-out gigs in the Aviva Stadium as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Those lucky enough to get tickets took to social media to share moments from the magical concert as the singer’s NFL player beau was spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Travis delighted fans and Taylor alike as he showed up unexpectedly in the crowd of 50,000 people at the Aviva.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the singer looks shocked to see her new beau in the audience and gives him a wave before continuing with her set.

Notting Hill star Julia Roberts who was also in attendance appeared to be thrilled to see the Chiefs player as she welcomed him into the VIP tent by saying: “Finally!”

guys is julia roberts saying “i’m so happy for you guys” to travis? that’s s so cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lNHmvW8DLH — anália (@analiaogs) June 30, 2024

Travis entered the Aviva Stadium halfway through the show and waved at his girlfriend from the side of the stage.

The Cruel Summer singer looked thrilled to see her boyfriend in the VIP tent as she couldn’t contain her shock whilst on stage.

Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks was also in the VIP tent and Taylor dedicated her surprise song Clara Bow to the singer who is mentioned in the lyrics.

Taylor Swift talking about Stevie Nicks & performing “Clara Bow” for the first time pic.twitter.com/5Fo7rPOHBX — Stevie Nicks’ Life In Photos (@StevieInPhotos) June 30, 2024

The lyric is: “You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse.”

Before singing her hit song, Taylor gushed over the legendary singer: “This one is a pretty easy one because I’ve never played this one live before.”

“The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who is watching the show and who has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we get to do.”

Stevie Nicks recording Taylor Swift as she dedicates a song to her and you want me to listen to stan twitter vibes?!?! THIS IS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/kqCNHDiF6b — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 30, 2024

“She’s paved the way for us. And she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it.”

“Just to be a guiding hand, I can’t tell you how rare that is.”

“She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she would never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”