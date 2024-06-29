This Morning’s Sian Welby gives birth to first baby

This Morning’s Sian Welby has given birth to her first baby.

The presenter was spotted holding her baby girl as she went on a walk in photos obtained by The Sun.

This is the 37-year-old’s first child with fiancé Jake Beckett whom she got engaged to in August 2023.

She announced the exciting news that she was expecting live on air during her Capital Breakfast show back in February.

Sian also shared the news with her Instagram followers in a post captioned: “We have some news…. ❤️”

The mother-to-be uploaded the sweetest snap filled with an array of Polaroid pictures to announce the happy news.

The Polaroid pictures included one of her and her fiancé looking shocked at a pregnancy test, one of Jake kissing her pregnant stomach, and many more alongside the words: “We’re having a baby.”

During the breakfast show earlier this year, Sian shared the news with her radio co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.

The presenter said: “I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long.”

“The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere!”

“This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Reacting to the news, Roman jumped up to hug her and exclaimed: “Oh my god! Oh mate I’m so happy for you and Jake as well!”

Chris was equally thrilled as he said: “Is this real? It is the most exciting news ever!”

Earlier this month, ahead of Sian’s maternity leave, she revealed the gender of her baby on air.

The 37-year-old said: “I’ve just had the best morning it’s been so much fun.”

Chris replied: “Good. You deserve it. We’re getting so many lovely messages into the show today.”

The mum-of-one continued: “Honestly, I’ve had so many. And obviously, you know, it’s been a great morning with you boys, the breakfast team, you know, I love you. You’ve all been so supportive and brilliant.”

“But I do want to say a few words to our listeners, if I can I’ve written something down because I just really want to just make it clear that it has been an absolute pleasure and an honour being able to share this pregnancy with you all.”

“Like, you know, as soon as I’d had that scan at 20 weeks, I told you guys, and I shared it with the UK.”

“And it’s just been an incredible journey. I’ve just loved it. And I’ve appreciated all of you listening, you know, texting in your help, your words of advice, you’ve shared your stories with me, you’ve shared your struggles with me.”

“And it means a lot like it really does. This is one of those jobs where you get to connect with people. And you end up feeling like you all know each other.”

She continued: “And let me tell you, we have laughed on this show. We’ve cried. We’ve talked about IVF miracles, we’ve talked about weird cravings.”

“And before I go off on baby leave, I’ve decided that I do want to share one more thing with everyone.”

“Because I’ve decided that Capital Breakfast, it doesn’t have listeners, we are a family. Right. And I have told my nearest and dearest, what me and my partner Jake are having because we did find out the sex and you’re all invested.”

“And it’s just been so nice that everyone even cares. It’s just lovely. So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me. I’m going to tell you what I’m having….. It’s a girl!,” she revealed.

“Honestly, oh god, oh I have all goosebumps I might cry. It’s so weird to say it out loud I’ve been trying so hard not to slip up and say it.

She added: “And there’s been moments where it’s almost sounded like it was, you know, one or the other. And I thought I just want to tell everyone.”