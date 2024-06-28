Ad
First look: Two Islanders drop the L-bomb during drama-filled episode

From ITV
Love Island returns for another drama-filled episode on Friday night as two islanders drop the L-bomb.

In bed, Ciaran whispers to Nicole three very important words.

He leans into her ear and says: “I love you so much.”

Nicole replies: “I actually love you, too.”

How will the other Islanders react when they hear this exciting news?

Gathering the girls at the fire pit Nicole that evening, Nicole excitedly tells the girls about Ciaran’s declaration.

Nicole says: “Don’t make a big deal out of this… last night, I had a nice conversation with Ciaran and he said to me ‘I’m worried about you.. because I love you.’”

Nicole grins: “I said it back!”

Uma excitedly says: “I’m going to faint right now!”

Grace enthuses: “We’re happy for you!”

Nicole says: “I said it back straight away!”

Elsewhere in the Villa Sean says to Ciaran: “The L-bomb has been dropped…”

Ciaran admits: “I’ve never felt this way in my life before.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

