EXCLUSIVE! Graham Norton backs Ryan Tubridy’s UK move – and reveals if he was ever set to replace him on RTÉ

Graham Norton has backed Ryan Tubridy’s move to the UK, and said he’s confident he’ll find an audience with the British public.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Cork native also revealed if he was ever approached to replace him as host of The Late Late Show last year.

Ryan moved to London earlier this month after landing his own show on Virgin Radio UK, where Graham also hosts his own show on the weekends.

The 50-year-old signed with the London-based radio station late last year, months after losing his RTÉ Radio 1 slot – amid the RTÉ payments scandal.

As a fellow Irish man in the UK, Graham believes Ryan will be a success over there.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the premiere of his new Prime Video series LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, Graham said: “Well, Ryan’s really good.”

“You know that’s the thing, it’s not like he became successful here [in Ireland] by accident, you know he’s very good at what he does,” he explained. “So I’m sure he will find an audience in the UK as well.”

Months before the RTÉ payments scandal came to light last year, Ryan announced his decision to step down as host of The Late Late Show, after 14 years at the helm.

Before Patrick Kielty was announced as his replacement, a number of famous faces were tipped for the role – including Graham.

However, the 60-year-old ruled himself out of the race last April during an appearance on Brendan O’Connor’s RTÉ radio show.

When asked if he would consider taking up the role, he simply replied: “Eh no.”

Speaking to Goss.ie on Friday night, Graham confirmed he was never in the running for the gig.

“As far as I know I was never asked, if I was asked it never got to me!” he said.

“I’m very happy where I am. You know I’ve been doing it for, God, 26 years. So I’ll keep plugging away, thank you very much.”

Graham went on to reveal the major Hollywood a-lister he’s still trying to get on his long-running BBC chat show, and shared if he’d ever consider moving back to Ireland full time.

Watch more of our interview with Graham below:

Graham spoke to Goss.ie at the Irish premiere of his new Prime Video series LOL: Laugh Out Loud Ireland.

In the series, Graham oversees 10 comedic stars brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves.

With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers – but hopefully not their fellow stars – laughing out loud.

As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a grand prize of €50,000 for their charity of choice.

The show’s hilarious cast includes Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, Tony Cantwell, and David McSavage.

The brand new series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, January 19th.