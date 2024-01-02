This is what everyone is saying about Ryan Tubridy’s new radio show

Ryan Tubridys’ new radio show on Virgin Radio UK debuted on Tuesday morning at 10am.

Irish listeners tuned into the presenter’s new show on Q102.

The show, still underway, is set to last until 1pm this afternoon.

Russell Crowe was announced as Ryan’s first guest star, with the actor calling in to the station to chat to the former RTÉ presenter.

Russell, who had been a regular guest on The Late Late Show during Ryan’s 14-year-long reign, shared a sweet video message to the broadcaster, when Ryan’s final show aired back in May 2022.

The 59-year-old said at the time: “Every single time I’ve come on your show, I love the vibe, and I love what you’ve done and I’m really proud of what you’ve achieved in 15 years.”

“Because now we’re mates, and I can say things like that to you.”

Since his radio show kicked off, listeners and fans of the 50-year-old have taken to X to share their thoughts on Ryan’s new gig.

One listener said: “It’s so lovely to hear Ryan Tubridy back on radio again and it’s great to hear him on @Q102FeelGood here’s to a great 2024.”

Initial thoughts on Ryan Tubridy’s new radio show is it’s a vast improvement on his RTE offering. More music and less inane blather. — David Lane (@mrdavidflane) January 2, 2024

Thoughts so far on new Ryan Tubridy Show: *Music is better,format suits better than old show.

* I’ve already heard a “Crikey”

*Regent’s Park is going to be the new Dun Laoghaire Pier isn’t it?#RyanTubridy — #prayforpeace 🙏🌍 (@HUGSIES) January 2, 2024

Punchy upbeat opening by Ryan Tubridy to his new radio show from London. First song U2 “they could not take your pride”! @_RyanTubridy — David McRedmond (@DavidMcredmond) January 2, 2024

Ah ☺️ Listening to Ryan Tubridy make his @VirginRadioUK debut 📻 💚🤍🧡 — Chris (@BemusedVoter) January 2, 2024

Good luck to ya Ryan Tubridy. Nice start playing U2 as your first song and having @russellcrowe as your first guest Yes surrounded by controversy but I believe has paid the price and deserves a career Done me a favour early in my entrepreneurial career, was a nice guy to me — Rory McEvoy 🇮🇪 (@rorymcevoy) January 2, 2024

Influencer Georgie Crawford took to her Instagram story to comment on his new gig.

She wrote: “Wow listening to @instatubridy first link and song this morning on @virginradiouk… chills.”

“If you ever needed proof that your red lights will eventually turn green, this is it.”

“A good news story to kick off the year. Amazing to watch the wind in your sails Ryan.”

During his first broadcast, Ryan opened the show by saying: “Well, good morning. We are live from the top of the tower, looking out at drizzly, grey, beautiful London city and beyond.”

He asked listeners to send in “thoughts, ideas, suggestions or anything that might be troubling your mind”, and added: “We have so much to do, so much to say and we will do it all after this…”

He then played Pride (In The Name Of Love) by Irish superstars U2 as his first song.