Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s shock dumping

Love Island shocked viewers when two islanders left the villa in a savage dumping.

On Thursday night’s episode, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple.

The results were revealed on tonight’s episode, as two islanders said their final goodbyes.

As the Islanders were enjoying their evening, Konnor got a surprise text message.

It read: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Ciaran said: “It’s about to go down…”

The islanders are gathered around as the result of the public vote was revealed.

Uma and Will; Grace and Konnor; and Harriett and Ronnie received the least of amount of the votes.

In a shock moment, Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from the island.

Harriett was confused and wondered if Ronnie’s actions were why they were voted least favourite

Surprise, the other islanders burst into tears as they said their goodbyes to the couple.

Viewers flooded to social media to express their shock that they were dumped over Grace and Konnor who were a friendship couple.

