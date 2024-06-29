Celebs and social media stars attend Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert

Celebs and social media stars alike have attended the first of three Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin.

The singer has landed in Ireland for three sold-out gigs in the Aviva Stadium as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Those lucky enough to get tickets took to social media to share moments from the magical concert as many celebs were spotted.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy was in attendance at the show on Friday night.

He took to Instagram to share some pics from the gig, writing: “What a lovely evening in Dublin.”

“The gig was spectacular but really, it was the crowd that impressed me most, the kindest, happiest and sweetest bunch of young people.”

“I arrived bracelet-less and left with an armful of friendship bracelets! The train home was a hoot! In a world gone mad, this was a beacon of light!”

📲| Graham Norton attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/d1oTs9x32Z — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 29, 2024

Fellow Irish TV presenter Graham Norton was spotted in the VIP tent at the concert.

He was seen wearing a number of friendship bracelets on his wrist, a staple of a Taylor Swift concert.

One fan shared on TikTok that she gave Graham a bracelet during the concert, writing: “Gave Graham Norton a bracelet that said you’re gay. He seemed happy.”

Taylor has appeared a number of times on the presenters hit BBC talkshow over the years.

Social media star Charleen Murphy shared a snap of her gorgeous purple outfit she wore to the concert.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “It’s been a long time coming 💜”

“Best night of my LIFE !!! I first saw Taylor swift 13 years ago & to get to see her with my best friend again is just so special🪩”

“I also got my dream surprise song of sweet nothing 😭 now I’ll be on voice rest for tonights show because I couldn’t stop screaming every song xxx”

Sophie Murray went to the concert with the beauty brand Sol de Janeiro, sharing her process of putting her outfit together on her Instagram.

She first shared a pic of her boots and cowboy hat, continuing to show her adding finishing touches as she posted an outfit video.

She wore a dusky pink outfit with red cowboy boots and white cowboy hat, inspired by Taylors album Lover.

Sophie captioned the post: “n my lover era of course 💓🦋🌸👢 the best night ever thanks to @soldejaneiro love you forever 😭💓 (📸 @m.rbeauty ilysm)”

Social media star Miriam Mullins shared a number of snaps from the concert in the Aviva.

The influencer also attended the gig with Sol de Janeiro.

She wore a stunning pink and orange dress with sequins and feathers, completing the outfit with silver cowboy boots.

The post was captioned: “ERAS TOUR N1 Dublin⭐️ loverrr baby 💖💖 So grateful to be here with @soldejaneiro.”

Six O’Clock show presenter Katja Mia shared a post from the sold-out gig.

She wrote: “The Era’s Tour ✨🤠🌈 an unforgettable night thanks to @soldejaneiro and the best humans! Feeling like a lucky girl …love uuuu @m.rbeauty”

She wore a gorgeous blue knitted dress, black boots and a leather jacket to complete the look.