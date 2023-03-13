Love Island viewers shocked as Maya Jama reveals dumped Islanders BEFORE the show airs

Love Island viewers werer left shocked after Maya Jama accidentally revealed the identities of the two dumped Islanders before the show even aired.

On Sunday night, Will Young and Jessie Wynter were dumped from the villa – narrowly missing out on a coveted place in the Love Island final.

The couple had been voted one of the least compatible couples on the show, alongside Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

Fans were less than impressed when the results of the dumping were revealed before they even happened on the show.

During one of the ad breaks, a teaser for Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun aired.

It saw host Maya say: “Join me tonight in South Africa live from the villa. Dumped Islanders Will and Jessie and Casey [O’Gorman] and Rosie [Seabrook] will be sharing the goss.”

The camera then pans to Will and Jessie smiling and waving beside Casey and Rosie.



Maya also shared a behind the scenes video as she was preparing for the final Aftersun of the series.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Will and Jessie in the background of the clip.

Commenting on the blunder, one TikTok user said: “I genuinely thought I was the only one who noticed this I was hella confused.”

A second said: “Bro I was FLABBERGASTED when I heard that,” and a third wrote: “producers getting fired in the morning fired in the morningggg.”

The Love Island final airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

