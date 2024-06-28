Love Island’s Casa Amor set to make ‘the biggest bang yet’

Love Island has confirmed that Casa Amor will return this weekend on Sunday night.

Casa Amor is considered the ultimate “relationship test” as the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads, and secure a place in the main villa.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said the new additions will “make the biggest bang yet,” warning “this year’s troop are going to be some of the lads’ Everest”.

They told the publication: “There are some girls the lads will recognise – for good and bad reasons. There’s exes, situationships, conquests and affiliations.”

The first Casa Amor bombshell has been “revealed” as the rumoured former flame of Premier League footballer Jack Grealish.

Boxing ring girl and model Emma Milton, 29, was previously linked to the Manchester City player after they were seen looking close on a night out together.

The influencer also counts Burnley FC’s Nathan Redmond as an ex, and she shares a history with Joey Essex.

According to The Sun, the Casa Amor bombshell met the former TOWIE star in Dubai last year.

A source said: “Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties.

“She met Jack on the Manchester party scene. She and the models for Boohoo are all based up there and are regularly out with the City and United teams.”

“She has dated a number of high-profile men and the attention, like she experienced after being with Jack, doesn’t phase her.”

“Emma also appeared on Channel 4 reality TV show Shipwrecked in 2019 so has her head screwed on.”