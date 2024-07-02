Rachel Gorry reveals why she won’t be sharing the identity of her mystery boyfriend

Rachel Gorry has revealed why she won’t be sharing the identity of her mystery boyfriend.

On Sunday, the mother-of-three confirmed she’s found love again, following the death of her late husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and he sadly passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 29.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 33-year-old shared a black and white photo of her holding hands with her new beau.

She captioned the post: “A New Chapter 🖤.”

Rachel was inundated with supportive messages, as her followers stressed how happy they were for her.

Speaking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Rachel reassured her 275k followers that she had not “done a runner” on them.

The 33-year-old said: “Hello everyone, how are you? God, I’m nervous to come on and say hello, I promise I wasn’t doing a runner on you I promise.”

“I actually had a really bad migraine yesterday and ended up in bed all day.”

“I get migraines sometimes, talk about bad timing, so I promise I didn’t do a runner on you, you won’t get rid of me that easy,” she joked.

“I wanted to come on yesterday and talk to you and sit down and have a proper chat.”

“I feel like I’m 16 coming on talking to you, my nerves are shot, but I couldn’t do it yesterday because I wasn’t feeling well, and then today I’m actually spending with the girls, but I have a minute so I said I’d pop on.”

“I wanted to come on and just thank you all, I knew that there was going to be some people that would be really happy for me because I see it all the time in my Messages.”

“People are always like: ‘I’d love to see you happy and I’d love to see you with somebody, you’re too young to spend your life on your own and stuff,’ so I kind of knew that people would be happy.”

“I couldn’t have imagined the response to the post though, I’m genuinely blown away and overwhelmed”

“Reading some of the things made me so emotional, I’m still reading through comments and I haven’t even touched the DMs yet, which I apologise for, but I will get through them.”

“I even feel emotional now talking about it I just, thank you, I am really happy.”

“Maybe I’ll come on one of the days and I’ll do a proper Q & A and I can sit down and have a conversation rather than me just word vomiting.”

“I don’t know if you can tell but the nerves are getting to me a little bit regarding my new boyfriend or partner, it’s so weird to say that.”

“I’ve decided that I’m going to keep my private life private and I hope you understand that, but yeah I won’t be having him on my socials and stuff like that.”

“I have a pain in my face from smiling and it means the world to me and I will get back to your messages, thank you so much,” she concluded.