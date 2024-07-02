Taylor Swift praises Irish fans following three sold out shows in Dublin

Taylor Swift has praised Irish fans following her three sold-out shows in Dublin over the weekend.

The singer came to Ireland for three gigs in the Aviva Stadium as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress thanked everyone for making her “feel so at home.”

She wrote: “I knew as soon as I saw the first Dublin crowd on Friday night that we were in for a wild weekend…”

“The spirit of those 3 glorious crowds embodied fun and joy and exuberance, and we just felt so lucky to be there.”

“The Irish fans made us feel so at home, so welcome in every way. Still smiling thinking about it now. 🇮🇪 See you soon, Amsterdam!!”

Taylor broke a major record with her final Eras Tour concert at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Sunday night.

that’s a wrap on 3 nights of seeing my all time absolute favourite 🥹🫶🏻 as a fan of 18 years, seeing the woman who has narrated your life sing these songs to you in a stadium is surreal. Grateful to exist at the same time as @taylorswift13 ✨🥹 #DublinTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fG5wqF4YeE — Jess⸆⸉ 🪩 (@jessicadowdall) July 1, 2024



Thousands of Irish fans descended upon the Dublin 4 venue for three sold-out concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As she kicked off her final gig on Sunday, the singer told Swifties that they had made history by becoming the first-ever tour to sell out the Aviva Stadium three nights in a row.

The pop singer’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised her by showing up to the concert unexpectedly on Sunday night, where he joined a host of famous faces in the VIP tent.

The concert was a star-studded occasion, as attendees included Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, and social media star Logan Paul with his pregnant fiancée Nina Agdal.

Following the gig, Taylor and Travis were filmed leaving the stadium arm-in-arm as fans cheered for the happy couple.

Taylor’s run in Dublin will be followed by Amsterdam, as she will take her Eras Tour to the Johan Cruyff Arena from Thursday to Saturday.

Over the next few weeks, the songstress will play dates in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to the UK in August for five more nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.