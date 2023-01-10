ANOTHER Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has quit the show

Diana Jenkins has announced she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just one season.

The 50-year-old, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared the news on Instagram on Monday.

She wrote: “Hi everybody…As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest.”

“To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Diana explained.

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

One fan commented on the post: “Sad you won’t be on the next season! You quickly became one of my favorites! But so happy for you!!!”

Another wrote: “The show won’t be the same without you. But I totally understand that your health and family definitely come first. Congrats beautiful @sdjneuro 💖❤️🙏”

It comes just days after Lisa Rinna announced her shock departure from the show, after eight seasons.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE magazine, the 59-year-old said: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”