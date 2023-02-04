Love Island stars who have welcomed babies since the show

Love Island has graced our TV screens once a year for the past nine years.

A lot of our favourite couples have remained together – some engaged, some married and some with children.

Others have parted ways and had children with their new beaus.

Take a look at all the Love Island stars who have welcomed children since appearing on the show:

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury placed runners-up on Love Island 2019 behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The fan-favourite couple welcomed their first child together on January 23.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and professional boxer named their newborn daughter Bambi.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess Shears and Dom Lever first met on Love Island 2017.

The couple tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece in 2018.

Jess and Dom welcomed their first child back in 2019 – a son whose name they have not yet revealed.

They welcomed another son in June 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt placed runners-up on Love Island 2017 behind Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Nell Sophia in October 2020.

They tied the knot nearly a year later in September 2021 in front of family and friends at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

Camilla and Jamie welcomed their second daughter, Nora Belle, in May 2022.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won Love Island 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Freddie, in December 2017, and went on to tie the knot in June 2019.

Cara and Nathan welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Delilah, in July 2020.

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex placed runners-up on Love Island 2016 behind Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, two years after finding love on the show.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Abel Jacob (AJ) in June 2022.

Malin Andersson

Malin Andersson shot to fame on Love Island 2017.

The 30-year-old welcomed her first child, a daughter named Consy, in 2019.

Consy tragically passed away at just four weeks old.

Malin welcomed her second daughter, named Xaya, in January 2022.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer won Love Island 2018 alongside Jack Fincham.

The daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago, with her now-ex Sammy Kimmence in January 2021.

The 26-year-old is currently expecting identical twin girls with her beau Jarrod Bowen.

Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham won Love Island 2018 alongside Dani Dyer.

The 31-year-old welcomed his first child, a daughter named Blossom, in January 2020.

Katie Salmon

Katie Salmon appeared on Love Island 2016.

In December 2021, the reality star announced her engagement to her beau Harry.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Thaiga Dean [pronounced Tiger], in March 2022.

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell appeared on Love Island 2017.

The 31-year-old began dating Love Island 2018’s Kaz Crossley in March 2019, but they parted ways in February 2020.

Theo welcomed his first child, a son, with a mystery woman in February 2021.

Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville placed fourth on Love Island 2019 alongside Gabby Allen.

The Blazin’ Squad star welcomed his first child, a son named Roman, with his now-wife Rebecca Vieira in January 2021.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison placed fourth on the first series of Love Island back in 2015.

The former couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Vienna, in May 2017; they split shortly afterwards.

Luis welcomed a son named Romeo with his then-girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth in October 2021.

Emma Jane Woodhams

Emma Jane Woodhams appeared on Love Island 2016.

The 26-year-old welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, with her childhood sweetheart Jordan Bye in January 2018.

Tyla Carr

Tyla Carr appeared on Love Island 2017.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a son named Archie, with her now-ex Rossco Edmonds in December 2018.

Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes won the first season of Love Island back in 2015 alongside Max Morley.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a son named Presley, with her long-term partner Dan Lowry in June 2019.

In December 2020, Jess announced the tragic loss of her second baby boy at 19 weeks pregnant.

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth placed runner-up alongside Jon Clark on the first series of Love Island back in 2015.

The 32-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, in November 2019.

Terry Walsh

Terry Walsh appeared on Love Island 2016.

The reality star welcomed his first child, a daughter named Talia Renè-Rose, with his fiancée Danielle Purdy in March 2021.

Max Morley

Max Morley won the first season of Love Island back in 2015 alongside Jess Hayes.

The reality star welcomed his first child, a son, in November 2021.

Chloe Crowhurst

Chlow Crowhurst appeared on Love Island 2017.

The 26-year-old welcomed her first child, a baby daughter named Aria, with her beau David Houghton in April 2022