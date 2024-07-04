Charleen Murphy launches new collection with Kash Beauty

Charleen Murphy has launched a new collection with Kash Beauty.

The influencer collaborated with the Irish Brand and created their first collection in the summer of 2023.

The social media star took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, giving a look at the new products.

She wrote: “KASH IS TURNING PINK AGAIN!💓💿🎧💘”

I am SO EXCITED to bring you my second collection, @kashbeauty X Charleen ‘The Remix Collection’.”

“I am obsessed with every single product in the collection and I know you all will be too. I honestly can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces wearing it 💘🥺”

“You can now preorder the Charleen ‘The Remix Collection’ online! For 24hrs only, grab the full collection for €89.95 instead of €113.75.”

She continued: “This collection will have you looking flawless all summer long 💅🏻💘🌴”

“We can’t wait to see you all glammed up this summer,” she added.

Kash Beauty was founded by fellow Irish influencer, Keilidh Cashell, in 202 – with the pair having collaborated on their first collection last year.

The collection included a lip oil and lip liner, lashes, liquid blush, and a shimmering body oil.

The latest Remix Collection includes 5 new makeup products and a brush.

Makeup lovers will be able to buy the Complete Face Palette; Berry Lip Treatment; Radiant Canvas Primer in Bronze; Coconut Setting Spray and a duo face brush.

The full collection can be purchased for preorder for €89.95 for the first 24 hours before it goes to full price at €113.75.