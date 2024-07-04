Hollywood star slams Amazon Prime Video after hit show is axed after two seasons

Hollywood star Josh Brolin has slammed Amazon Prime Video after his hit show was axed after two seasons.

The actor took to Instagram to share the sad news that Outer Range hadn’t been renewed for any more seasons.

The 56-year-old fumed as he broke the news to devastated fans and called the streaming platform’s decision a “faux pas.”

Josh wrote: “As much of a faux pas as I feel that it is for Amazon Prime to cancel our beloved show Outer Range,”

“it will never minimize or detract from how great this idea, this diamond cast, and the hardest-working crew I’ve ever encountered have been.”

“As for creative integrity: 2-0. We win. Thank you Charles Murray, especially for being willing to build upon the wave machine that was so faultily granted you”

He continued, thanking the fans: “Kudos. And thank you most of all to the uber-loyal fans.”

“Along with No Country For Old Men and Sicario, Outer Range is a title among kings I am approached with most.”

“We appreciate you right back. See you…elsewhere. 💎❤️,” he added.

Josh returned to television after almost two decades when he decided to star in Outer Range.

The hit show follows “a ranger fighting for his land and family” as he “discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.”

Josh plays the role of Royal as he tries to cope with the sudden disappearance of a loved one while also having to fight for his property.

The show first aired in 2022, with the second season landing on the streaming platform in May.