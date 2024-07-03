Lisa Vanderpump reveals loss of beloved family member

Lisa Vanderpump has revealed the loss of her beloved family member.

Lisa is an English TV personality and actress who initially gained fame as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 63-year-old was a main character on the show from 2010 until 2019.

On Wednesday, Lisa broke the news that her father John had passed away.

Writing on Instagram, she wrote: “I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted .

Rest in peace.🙏💗”

Lisa’s late father, John, previously worked as an ad agency art director.

In October 2022, Lisa shared a photo of them spending quality time together and wrote: “Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives. Home now.”

In 2019, a year after her brother Mark’s tragic death, Lisa lost her mum Jean unexpectedly.

Lisa wrote on X at the time: “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure. I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

An inquest into Mark’s death ruled it as suicide, with drug toxicity determined as the cause of death.

Opening up about his death on RHOBH: “I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn’t mean to do this. It was a cry for help that went horribly wrong.”

“It’s still so fresh. My brother was kind of my partner in crime growing up, but we did use to torture each other all the time. Whatever happened, it was just the two of us.”

“I’m a strong woman. I can cope. But I was never prepared for this. And it’s been very difficult. Very difficult.”