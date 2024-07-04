Everyone is saying the same thing about David and Victoria Beckham as they recreate ‘iconic’ photos from their Irish wedding

Everyone is saying the same thing about David and Victoria Beckham, after they recreated the photos from their Irish wedding to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The former footballer and Spice Girl tied the knot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle on July 4th, 1999.

The couple wore matching ivory outfits for the ceremony, before they changed into head-to-toe purple satin outfits, which were designed by Antonio Berardi.

Taking to Instagram to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, David and Victoria dressed up in their famous purple outfits as they posed on the same velvet thrones from their original wedding pictures.

They captioned the post: “Look what we found… 😅💜.”

In another post, the couple shared more photos of them rewearing their wedding looks.

They wrote: “Yep, still got it! 🤣 Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit! 💜💍.”

“We love you so much,” they added, before tagging their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Fans rushed to the comment section to react to the photos, with many agreeing their purple wedding looks were an “iconic” moment in pop culture.

One fan commented: “When people say iconic this is what they should be referencing.”

Another wrote, “Now THIS is a proper example for using the word ‘iconic’.”

A third commented, “Bring back the 90’s right now!!! This is ICONIC 🔥.”

In David’s Netflix documentary last year, titled Beckham, the footballer discussed their purple wedding outfits.

In the series, David said: “I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened.

“I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

Last October, Netflix released a four-part series on David which featured a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with those closest to him.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, the series followed Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble working-class beginnings to global football stardom.

A synopsis for the documentary read: “Every goal he scores is an absolute beauty. No one can do it like he does. Meet the person behind the persona in this intimate David Beckham biopic.”

The series was a huge hit, and viewers particularly loved getting an insight into David’s relationship with his wife Victoria.

In one viral clip from the doc, David hilariously intervened after Victoria tried to claim they were both from “working class” families.

The former footballer told his wife to stop “lying”, before he forced her to admit her dad used to bring her to school in a Rolls Royce.

Victoria has since capitalised on the hilarious moment by releasing a slogan t-shirt that reads: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Speaking previously about the reaction to the series, David said: “In all honesty, one of the reasons why I wanted to do the documentary was for my family.”

“I wanted them to have something all in one place for them to watch and for them to look back and reminisce. And that’s what really we created.”

“You know, there was a hell of a story there from the upbringing, to the different clubs that I played for, to the ups and the downs and my career was always kind of a rollercoaster, but obviously I was very lucky to be as successful as I was because of the team that I played for and the team-mates that I had.”

“In all honesty, I’m shocked with the reaction to the documentary, I can’t believe the reaction that we’ve had to the documentary,” he added.