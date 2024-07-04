Footballer Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward tie the knot for a third time

Footballer Riyad Mahrez and his wife Taylor Ward have tied the knot for a third time.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and married in a Muslim ceremony in January 2022.

In September last year, the pair had a second legal ceremony at The Londoner Hotel.

They have said “I Do” for a third time in a lavish three-day celebration in Lake Como, Italy.

Taylor is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire personality Dawn Ward and footballer Ashley Ward.

According to The Sun, the wedding was held in the gorgeous gardens of Villa Balbiano with Leona Lewis performing during the ceremony.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father to Callum Scott’s You Are The Reason.

While the happy couple is yet to share photos of the nig day, the guests have taken to social media to share some sweet snaps, including Taylor’s mother.

Taylor looked stunning in a figure-hugging white wedding gown with a thigh-high slit as the bridesmaids wore black off-the-shoulder dresses.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mila last year.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2021 after the footballer popped the question during a trip to Mykonos with their family and friends.