Man found guilty of plot to kidnap presenter Holly Willoughby

A man has been found guilty of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder presenter Holly Willoughby.

The presenter famously quit This Morning back in October, after police uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

The police were tipped off about the plot, after finding what they believed to be a “kidnapping kit” in the home of 36-year-old Gavin Plumb.

He was subsequently arrested and charged over the alleged plot, now, being found guilty.

On Thursday, the jury found him guilty of three charges including soliciting murder, encouraging or assisting the commission of kidnap, and encouraging or assisting the commission of rape following trial.

Mr Justice Murray told the 36-year-old he would be sentenced on 12th July and remanded him in custody.

A specialist prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service Nicola Rice said: “Gavin Plumb is a dangerous man who plotted unspeakable violence against one of the nation’s most familiar faces.”

“Despite his attempts to pass himself off as a harmless fantasist, the prosecution persuaded the jury that Plumb posed a very real threat.”

“The chilling details of his plans were laid bare with the help of an undercover officer from the US who alerted the FBI to the threat, and the seriousness of Plumb’s scheme was exposed when the prosecution successfully applied to tell the jury about Plumb’s previous convictions.”

“I hope his conviction brings some comfort to Holly Willoughby and her family and shows others that the Crown Prosecution Service will always seek the strongest possible charges against those who plot violence against women.”

Holly did not attend the trial and has not been involved in the investigation.

In November, Gavin denied he plotted to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter last month.

The security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

He was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

The man was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”. The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Gavin encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.