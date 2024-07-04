Love Island viewers accuse Casa Amor bombshell of ‘using’ islander to secure spot in main villa

Love Island viewers accused one Casa Amor bombshell of “using” an original islander to a spot in the main villa.

Casa Amor is considered the ultimate “relationship test” as the boys and girls are separated into different villas.

Both villas are then joined by six new bombshells of the opposite sex – all hoping to turn their heads, and secure a place in the main villa.

Following Wednesday night’s episode, viewers of the show have accused bombshell Emma of “using” Konnor to get her place in the main villa.

Emma first came into the villa having previously known Towie star Joey, however, the pair didn’t rekindle their previous relationship.

During Wednesday night’s episode, Konnor and the brunette bombshell headed to the terrace where they kissed – after which many fans concluded Emma did not like him.

Viewers flooded social media, with many fans taking to X to share their thoughts as one wrote: “Am I the only one that feels like Emma is not feeling Konnor?”

Another continued: “She didn’t even want to sleep on his bed she was making excuses.. and the kiss was robbed in my opinion.”

A third added: “I actually feel so bad for Konnor because I know no one actually wants to be with him. That Emma girl is just using him for the main villa as he’s the easiest option.”

A final said: “Konnor is just too sweet – but oh my he’s a beautiful man! I think the girls are passing up a good man there…Emma just wants to stay.”

