Cruz Beckham tries on David Beckham’s iconic purple suit as he and wife Victoria recreate wedding looks

Cruz Beckham has tried on his dad David Beckham’s iconic purple wedding suit

David and his wife Victoria Beckham recreated the photos from their Irish wedding to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The former footballer and Spice Girl tied the knot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle on July 4th, 1999.

The couple wore matching ivory outfits for the ceremony, before they changed into head-to-toe purple satin outfits, which were designed by Antonio Berardi.

Their youngest son took the opportunity to recreate his dad’s wedding look as he tried on the iconic satin look.

Taking to Instagram, Cruz shared a snap wearing the suit, writing: “The suit fits me😉😉”

Taking to Instagram to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, David and Victoria dressed up in their famous purple outfits as they posed on the same velvet thrones from their original wedding pictures.

They captioned the post: “Look what we found… 😅💜.”

In another post, the couple shared more photos of them rewearing their wedding looks.

They wrote: “Yep, still got it! 🤣 Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit! 💜💍.”

“We love you so much,” they added, before tagging their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In David’s Netflix documentary last year, titled Beckham, the footballer discussed their purple wedding outfits.

In the series, David said: “I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened.

“I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

Last October, Netflix released a four-part series on David which featured a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with those closest to him.