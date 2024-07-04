Millie Bobby Brown tries on wedding dresses ahead of second ceremony with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown was spotted trying on wedding dresses ahead of her second ceremony with husband Jake Bongiovi.

Last month, the Stranger Things star confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi after the news of the young couple’s secret wedding was revealed on May 24th.

The pair, who sparked romance rumours back in 2021, got engaged last year after Jake popped the question.

In photos published in The Sun, the actress was seen trying on a gorgeous dress as she looked close to tears.

Last month, in photos posted to her Instagram, the newlywed wore denim shorts with “Wifey” written across the back.

The 20-year-old also donned a hat with “Wife Of The Party” written on it, confirming their marriage.

Millie donned the statement-making outfit as she visited the Universal Orlando Resort with her new husband.

She tagged Jake in the photos and captioned the post: “Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss,” followed by several heart emojis.

The Sun revealed Jake’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi were in attendance at the wedding along with Millie’s parents.

They said: “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” while also claiming the couple are planning a larger ceremony later this year.

Millie announced her engagement to the rockstar’s son on the 11th of April last year.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, the actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍”

Jake also shared photos of him and Millie on the beach after his proposal, and wrote: “Forever 🤍”

Millie and Jake went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021, after sparking romance rumours earlier that year.

Prior to her romance with Jake, Millie dated social media star Jacob Sartorius.

The former couple announced their split in July 2018.