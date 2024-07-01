Hollywood A-listers attend Taylor Swift’s final Dublin concert

A long list of Hollywood A-listers attended the last of the three Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin on Sunday night.

The singer came to Ireland for three sold-out gigs in the Aviva Stadium as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Those lucky enough to get tickets took to social media to share moments from the magical concert as many celebs were spotted.

guys is julia roberts saying “i’m so happy for you guys” to travis? that’s s so cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lNHmvW8DLH — anália (@analiaogs) June 30, 2024

Notting Hill star Julia Roberts caused a frenzy amongst shocked fans as she entered the Aviva stadium for Taylor’s final show.

The actress who went to support her friend dressed casually for the occasion in a black jumper and glasses.

Julia was spotted chatting with Taylor’s NFL player beau, Travis Kelce, who also made a surprise appearance on Sunday night.

Julia Roberts at Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/sb22BrslqT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 30, 2024

Travis delighted fans and Taylor alike as he showed up unexpectedly in the crowd of 50,000 people at the Aviva.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the singer looks shocked to see her new beau in the audience and gives him a wave before continuing with her set.

The Chiefs NFL player and Julia Roberts also appeared to be thrilled to see each other as Julia welcomed him into the VIP tent by saying: “Finally!”

Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks was also in the VIP tent and Taylor dedicated her surprise song Clara Bow to the singer who is mentioned in the lyrics.

The lyric is: “You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse.”

Before singing her hit song, Taylor gushed over the legendary singer: “This one is a pretty easy one because I’ve never played this one live before.”

Taylor Swift talking about Stevie Nicks & performing “Clara Bow” for the first time pic.twitter.com/5Fo7rPOHBX — Stevie Nicks’ Life In Photos (@StevieInPhotos) June 30, 2024

“The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who is watching the show and who has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we get to do.”

“She’s paved the way for us. And she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it.”

“Just to be a guiding hand, I can’t tell you how rare that is.”

“She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she would never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”

Stevie Nicks recording Taylor Swift as she dedicates a song to her and you want me to listen to stan twitter vibes?!?! THIS IS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/kqCNHDiF6b — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 30, 2024

YouTube sensation Logan Paul was also in attendance on the night with his girlfriend Nina Agdal.

The founder of Prime energy drinks shared an array of Instagram stories on the night including one of his girlfriend singing the lyrics of one of her songs passionately to him.

Logan also shared a video waving to adoring fans and captioned it: “I have to say T Swift fans are so nice.”

The YouTuber’s final story was a repost of Nina’s which was captioned “Taylor Swift with the love of my life.”

Logan Paul y Nina Agdal asistieron al concierto de Taylor Swift en Dublín 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/mT9XXCl0c4 — Mundo Swift 🌎 (@MundoSwiftt) July 1, 2024