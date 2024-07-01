Charlene McKenna secretly welcomes first child

Charlene McKenna has revealed she secretly welcomed her first child with her husband Adam Rothenberg.

The Irish actress gave birth to a daughter named Martha Josephine back in March, but waited until now to share the news.

During an interview with Kay Sheehy on RTÉ Radio 1, the Peaky Blinders star said she was busy with “a new production” of her own.

“I think it’s an incredibly special and poignant and beautiful production, if I do say so myself,” she said.

“Yeah, I had a little baby, so I’ve been kind of out of the loop for a long time now. I’ve just been in nesting mode and enjoying my little girl. She’s just, I mean, anyone… I don’t know… she’s very special!”

Kay then asked: “This is Martha Josephine and she’s just three months old, is that right?”

“Just three months – and she’s already giving me chat!” Charlene joked.

The 40-year-old confessed it was a bittersweet time, as her father Brendan died two weeks after her daughter was born.

“Martha was born in April and two weeks later I very, very suddenly lost my father, so I am both feet welded in the circle of life right now – the birth of my child and the loss of my father,” she said.

The Monaghan native was on the show to discuss her new animated film, the Roddy Doyle adaptation A Greyhound of a Girl.

She continued: “It’s actually insane that this film is coming out right now because he was the biggest Roddy Doyle fan and he could not wait to see this film and it’s heartbreaking that he won’t now.

“It’s just crazy that I did a film about grief and it’s coming out right in the depths of grief and having a child. Yeah, it’s a very, very, I guess, existential time.”