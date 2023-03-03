Amber Gill and Jen Beattie FINALLY make their romance social media official

Amber Gill and finally made her romance with Jen Beattie social media official.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, was first linked to Arsenal player late last year.

The rumoured couple enjoyed a “date night” at London’s Winter Wonderland in December, and Amber has been spotted at a number of Arsenal matches in recent weeks.

In January, Amber and Jen were spotted together for the first time as they left Borehamwood Football Club’s Meadow Park ground.

The couple have since made their romance social media official, as the Arsenal footballer shared a sweet TikTok with her flame.

Sharing a video of the Love Island star re-arranging the cupboards, Jen jokingly penned: “When your better half has other ideas for your day off 😅🥹.”

Amber sweelty replied: “Better half????🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

Amber came out publicly in August last year, after tweeting about “switching teams”.

In January, the reality star confirmed she was in a new relationship, but did not name her beau.

She told The UK Sun at the time: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else.”

“Just like normal dating, you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow.”