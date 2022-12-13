Love Island star Amber Gill ‘confirms’ romance with Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie

Amber Gill appears to have confirmed her romance with Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, came out publicly four months ago.

Amid speculation about her and Jen, Amber took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of the pair enjoying a date night at London’s Winter Wonderland.

The 25-year-old also shared a snap of a teddy she won at the annual Christmas event held, and revealed she named it after her beau.

She wrote: “Name change she’s called Elle now. As in Elle G. Beattie.”

It comes after Amber posted TikTok video in a football stadium, fueling the speculation.

She wrote: “When you have no idea what’s going on but want to be supportive.”

One fan commented: “WE KNEW IT @jennybeattie5,” and another wrote: “if this doesn’t confirm it.”