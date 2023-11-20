Travis Kelce’s mother reveals how he’s ’embracing’ the spotlight amid his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna has revealed how he’s “embracing” the spotlight, amid his ongoing romance with Taylor Swift.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind relationship.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, the 71-year-old said: “I think the attention is just part of the whole thing.”

“I think Travis is embracing it as much as he can … He likes attention … And as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it. She’s very, very nice person.” — Donna Kelce on son Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/UuT6RRpA7E — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2023

“Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing it [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s okay.

“He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it. She’s a very, very nice person.

“I’m sure everybody is tired of our family in some respects, but it is really with joy that we are able to do things together.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out in Buenos Aires, Argentina to support Taylor on her Eras Tour earlier this month.

In a sweet video shared by a fan, Travis, who had just watched the concert alongside Taylor’s dad, was seen waiting for the singer backstage at Estadio Monumental.

Taylor was seen waving to her adoring fans as she walked off stage, before she ran to Travis to give him a kiss.

It comes after insiders recently claimed the singer is already “falling in love” with the NFL star.

A source close to the singer’s friend Blake Lively told the Daily Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

The source added that Travis “courted” Taylor in a different way other than “her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing.”

“He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.”