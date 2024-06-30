Vogue Williams taking over from Ryan Tubridy on his Virgin radio show

It has been revealed that Vogue Williams will be taking over from Ryan Tubridy on his Virgin radio show.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast co-host is set to fill in for the former Late Late presenter next week.

Speaking about her new role, Vogue revealed that she was “excited” to step in for her fellow Dubliner.

The mother-of-three announced: “I am very excited to say I am taking over from Ryan Tubridy next week on Virgin Radio from ten until one every day.”

Speaking on air on Thursday, Ryan brought Vogue onto the show to make the announcement.

The 51-year-old teased: “Should we tell people some good news? Our friends in Ireland and the UK will be delighted about some new developments.”

“So, what are you doing next week?” he asked.

“Well, next week you have so kindly asked me to fill your seat. Guys, I’m keeping the seat warm for Ryan,” Vogue replied.

Ryan said she is a “great fit” for the role and that she will “love” presenting the show. The Howth native said “They are some big shoes to fill Ryan, but I’m really excited and sure at least I know you’ll be back after a week.” However, Angela Scanlon will be covering Ryan for the second week of his holiday. “Aw, lovely….It’s the Hibernian take over,” the pair joked.

It is unknown what Ryan will be doing with his time off but on Friday night he was spotted at Day One of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin.

He took to Instagram to share some pics from the gig, writing: “What a lovely evening in Dublin.”

“The gig was spectacular but really, it was the crowd that impressed me most, the kindest, happiest and sweetest bunch of young people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy)

“I arrived bracelet-less and left with an armful of friendship bracelets! The train home was a hoot! In a world gone mad, this was a beacon of light!”