Prince Harry reveals sentimental value of the necklace Prince William ‘ripped’ during fight

Prince Harry has revealed the sentimental value of the necklace Prince William allegedly “ripped” during their now-infamous fight.

In his bombshell memoir SPARE, the Duke of Sussex accused his older brother of physically attacking him in 2019 following a row over his wife Meghan Markle.

In the book, Harry wrote: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, Harry was questioned about his fight with William.

The host said: “There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had, where he pushed you down in the kitchen and broke the dog bowl when you fell on it…”

Pointing to the book, Colbert asked, “It says he broke your necklace. Which necklace was this that he broke?”

Pulling out a necklace tucked under his shirt, Harry said, “This one, which is now fixed.”

Explaining the significance of the necklace’s three silver charms, he revealed, “I’ve got my kids’ heartbeats, which my wife gave me.”

“And I friend of mine in Botswana made this for me, which has got tiger’s eye on it.”

Harry shares two kids with his wife Meghan – son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 19 months.

Prince William is yet to comment on the claims in his brother’s memoir.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales dodged questions about the book during a public appearance with his wife Kate Middleton.