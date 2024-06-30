Lewis Capaldi makes surprise return to Glastonbury following his break from live shows

Lewis Capaldi has made a surprise return to Glastonbury following his break from live shows due to his Tourette’s syndrome.

In June 2023, the Scottish singer, 26, took to Instagram to share that he had made “the most difficult decision” of his life and was stepping back from live performances.

It comes after Lewis’ performance at Glastonbury last year, which saw him struggle to complete his set due to his Tourette’s ticks.

The 27-year-old blended among festival-goers as he was snapped enjoying a drink alongside some pals on Saturday.

Lewis was spotted dancing the night away with some of his friends at Dua Lipa’s headline gig.

A source told MailOnline: “He met a group of friends at Dua Lipa and there was loads of hugging going on.”

“He looked like he was having the best time, finger in the air – singing along. We could all hear him. But then he left after a couple of songs with all his mates.”

The Brit Award-winner’s festival sighting comes exactly one year after his Glastonbury performance that caused him to take a step back from live performances.

In a statement at the time, the Before You Go singer wrote: “Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.”

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Lewis continued: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.”

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x”