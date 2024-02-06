Everyone is saying the same thing about this major Love Island star leaving the All-Stars Villa

Everyone has said the same thing about this major Love Island star who has left the All-Stars Villa.

Kaz Kamwi was the latest islander to be dumped from the villa as she was left single at the end of the recoupling.

On Monday, the show saw three new bombshells enter the villa – Joe Garratt and Jess and Eve Gale and therefore got to pick first.

Kaz appeared on the 2021 summer series of the show.

She coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank and made it to the final of the popular dating show, before the pair called it quits just three months after leaving the villa.

The 29-year-old briefly coupled up with Tyler on this season before he kissed Hannah which swiftly ended their romance oncemore.

Before returning to the Love Island villa, Kaz said: “To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time.”

Although the 29-year-old may have not found romantic love, she found platonic love- particularly in Toby Aromolaran.

Toby got emotional as all the islanders gathered around Kaz during her exit from the villa, setting off the other islanders to shed some tears too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Maya Jama greeted Kaz outside the villa where she quizzed her on what her honest thoughts are about Georgia and BFF Toby’s relationship.

Kaz quipped: “Toby and Georgia are them against the villa now so they are protective of each other.”

The awards caused a stir in the villa, particularly between Georgia S and Callum after she won Most Sneaky All-Star for flirting with Toby behind his back.

Fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on Kaz being dumped from the island: “now that Kaz is dumped that’s enough boring Love Island All Stars for me #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars”

Another wrote: “Since kaz has gone, I will no longer be watching and I can now write my honest review about this season. Whoever thought of this “allstars” need to rethink the casting because not ONE of these islanders are all star material #loveisland”

A third penned: “The embarrassment was too much, come home Kaz. They shouldn’t do all stars ever again #LoveIsland”