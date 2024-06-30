First Look: Things heat up as the girls play Truth or Dare with the new arrivals in Casa Amor

Things have heated up on Love Island as the girls play Truth or Dare with the new arrivals in Casa Amor.

At the beginning on Sunday night’s episode, the Villa is reacting to Ronnie and Harriett’s shock departure as well as the fact that Grace and Konnor were saved despite being in a “friendship couple.”

Joey pulls Grace and says: “I’m glad you’re still here, genuinely. If you did leave I’d be massively sad that we never got to speak. I’m glad we can sit here now and speak about it… I still care about you. I still care about the way you feel.”

Grace replies: “I don’t want to argue with you and go round in circles. With that comment, ‘caring how I feel’, you wouldn’t have done the whole ‘taking her [Jessy] to the terrace…’ Your actions just are so bizarre to me. I appreciate you saying that you care, but I think the common denominator with you is your words and your actions have no alignment.”

Joey replies: “You deserve, and I deserve, to find happiness, regardless whether it’s me and you, whether it’s me and Jessy, regardless of whoever comes into this Villa, we both deserve as much happiness as each other.”

Elsewhere Jessy admits to Jess: “I’m not naive to think he definitely won’t do it to me.”

Trey makes breakfast for Jess but Grace wants to know how she’s feeling.

Grace asks Jess: “I’m getting ‘not sure vibes’. Are you getting the ick? I can read you and I know. I’m thinking ick.”

Jess replies: “I feel really bad. I think he’s really good looking and he’s a lovely boy, he’s so kind and so sweet… I just don’t know.”

Grace says: “I don’t know if he’s got this flirty banter with you.”

Can Jess and Trey get things back on track?

Matilda gets a text inviting the girls for a day out.

The text reads: “Girls, it’s time to head out of the Villa for some girly goss and cocktails #spillthelongislandicedtea”

Joey moans: “I want a cocktail!”

Sean agrees: “Mate, where’s our cocktails?”

The girls arrive at a glamorous spot for drinks and nibbles and Nicole says: “Cheers to our first girls’ day out sipping cocktails!”

She adds: “This is really needed to bring us back closer than ever.”

As the girls agree to use the time to get things off of their chest, Jessy tells Grace: “You haven’t been the most welcoming, I completely understand why you’d be upset in the whole situation. I expected you to be more understanding maybe…”

How will Grace react?

The girls then receive another surprise text.

Uma reads: “Girls, your night is only just getting started. Head to Casa Amor where six sexy new boys are waiting to meet you #girlsontour #whathappensincasastaysincasa”

As some of the girls celebrate, Nicole complains: “I’m not cheersing to Casa. I don’t want it!”

Matilda encourages: “We’re in this together, we might as well go and smash this out of the park!”

Back at the main Villa the boys also get a text which reads: “Boys, as you know, the girls went out for cocktails earlier, they won’t be back for a few days #longlonelynight #casaamor”

Looking around the empty garden Joey asks: “How are we going to entertain ourselves?”

Ayo nervously asks: “Question though, do you think they’re gassed?”

Six new boys – Blade, Joel, Jake, Lionel, Moziah and Hugo – arrive at Casa Amor and excitedly wait to meet the girls.

As the girls then arrive at Casa Amor they quickly get to a game of truth or dare with the new arrivals.

Blade is dared to kiss the three Islanders he fancies most and picks Grace, Uma and Matilda. Hugo picks Jess as the Islander he’s most excited to meet and Lionel has to suck the finger of an Islander he fancies.

But when Blade is asked to reveal which of the boys back in the main Villa might get tempted in Casa Amor, the night takes a turn.

Who has he sown seeds of doubt for and which boy is also already having doubts back at the main Villa, too?

Back in the main Villa Sean admits: “I’m sweating”.