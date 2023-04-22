Emily Ratajkowski addresses claims she was ‘confronted’ by Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles kiss

Emily Ratajkowski has addressed claims she was “confronted” by Olivia Wilde, after that Harry Styles kiss.

The former One Direction star and the model sent fans into a frenzy last month, after they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Tokyo.

A source previously Page Six that Emily and Olivia, who is Harry’s most recent ex, are friends and that the model is “begging for her forgiveness”.

Emily has since discussed her romance with Harry during a new interview with Spanish Vogue.

The mode told the publication: “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them.”

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship [Jeff Magid] to a four-year one [Sebastian Bear-McClard].”

“So this is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange.”

“Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life,” Emily continued.

Touching on claims she was “confronted” by Olivia, the model admitted: “That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.”

A photo of Emily and Olivia attending Harry’s concert in Paris last summer has gone viral amid Emily and Harry’s new romance.

Harry has been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia at the end of last year.

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Since her split from Sebastian, Emily has been spotted on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric André.