Popular singer Tom Odell secretly marries fiancée of three years Georgie Somerville

Tom Odell has secretly married his fiancée Georgie Somerville.

The singer, 32, married the model, 22, at the St John of Jerusalem church in Hackney, London on Saturday, November 25.

The couple had been engaged for three years prior.

For the special occasion, Georgie donned a stunning silk ivory-coloured gown.

The model completed the look with a veil and a cream beaded headband.

Meanwhile, Tom wore a black tuxedo complete with a dickie bow.

