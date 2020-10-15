Love Island stars land their own reality show on MTV

The reality stars moved in together earlier this year

Love Island stars Michael Griffiths, Chris Taylor, Danny Williams and Jordan Hames have landed their own MTV reality show.

The brand new series, called Living The Dream, follows the four friends as they move into their own bachelor pad in Essex.

Speaking out about their new show, Michael told OK! Magazine: “We’re not exactly strangers to filming ourselves and being on camera and now MTV is giving us the chance to film our own show; giving viewers unfiltered access into parts of our lives you wouldn’t see every day.”

“Living with the boys has been a laugh and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to.”

In a teaser clip for the show, the boys promised viewers “pranks, challenges and banter”.

Living The Dream premieres across MTV’s digital platforms on Friday – including MTV International’s YouTube, BET International’s Facebook pages, and MTV UK’s Facebook.